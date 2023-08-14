China's July daily coal output falls to 9-month low

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's average daily coal production fell in July to the lowest since October, as ongoing safety inspections at mines put a lid on production, while high inventory and declining domestic prices also discouraged mining operations.

China produced 377.54 million metric tons of coal last month, equivalent to 12.18 million tons per day, which was down 6.3% from June but was around the same month last year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

Over the first seven months of 2023, China's coal output totalled 2.67 billion tons, up 3.6% from the same period in 2022.

