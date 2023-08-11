China's July copper output up 15% yr/yr - Antaike

Corrects to read July (not June), paragraph 1

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's July copper cathode output jumped 15% from a year earlier, state-backed research house Antaike said on Friday, expecting August output to rise further to a historic high.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 82% of China's copper capacity at 11.18 metric million tons, was at 890,000 tons last month, Antaike said.

That marked a monthly increase of 3.4%.

The increase was attributed to large-sized smelters resuming production after maintenance last month.

Meanwhile, smelters were encouraged to increase production thanks to raw material sufficiency, higher treatment and refining charges and prices for sulfuric acid, a by-product of copper production.

With good market conditions set to continue, some smelters might delay their maintenance, contributing to higher-than-expected output for the second half of this year.

Antaike forecasts August output to reach 921,000 tons, a historic high.

From January to July, China produced 5.98 million tons copper of cathode, up 11.1% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; editing by Jason Neely)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.