China's July copper output climbs from prior month - Antaike

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's copper cathode output in July rose slightly from prior month, state-backed research house Antaike said late Wednesday, as production in some key regions started to pick up after maintenance shutdowns.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 83% of China's total capacity, was at 790,100 tonnes last month, up 1.7% from 777,000 tonnes seen in June.

Smelters in the eastern Shandong province, northwestern region Xinjiang and northern region Inner Mongolia's Chifeng City ramped up their production, while output in some areas, such as north-central Gansu province and southern region Guangxi, remained affected by maintenance shutdowns.

In the first seven months of 2022, the surveyed smelters made 5.41 million tonnes of copper cathode, up 3% on an annual basis, it added.

Antaike expects August output to reach 805,000 tonnes with most smelters restarting their production after maintenance.

However, the power controls due to hot weather in areas such as Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, and likely resurgence of COVID-19 cases could affect operation rates among smelters in certain regions, it added.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

