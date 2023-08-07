China's July coal imports surge as heatwaves drive power use

Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's July coal imports remained at elevated levels, after overseas purchases nearly doubled in the first half of 2023, as utilities continued to bring in cheaper supplies to meet peak summer power demand, data showed on Tuesday.

The world's top coal consumer imported 39.26 million metric tons of coal last month, a touch below the 39.87 million metric tons in June and compared with average monthly amounts of 37 million metric tons between January and June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

