News & Insights

China's Jinke Property files reorganisation application in court, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 22, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Embattled Jinke Property Group 000656.SZ said it had applied to a court for a company reorganisation to resolve its debt risks, becoming one of the first well known Chinese developers to take such a route to try and restore its financial standing.

Shenzhen-listed shares of Jinke, the country's 50th largest property developer by sales, rose 2.5% by midday on Thursday, after jumping as much as 9.4% earlier in the session. Its Hong Kong-listed property management unit, Jinke Smart Services 9666.HK, slipped 1.2%.

Many Chinese property developers have defaulted on their debt obligations since mid-2021, with most of them focusing on a debt restructuring rather than a company reorganisation.

China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, the world's most indebted property developer, was ordered by a Hong Kong court to liquidate last month after it failed to make progress on its offshore debt restructuring.

Jinke said in a filing late on Wednesday it has officially submitted an application to a court in the southwestern city of Chongqing, and a successful reorganisation would improve its balance sheet and continuous operating ability.

If the reorganisation failed, however, the company warned it could face bankruptcy and a delisting.

The Chongqing-based private developer, with $1.6 billion worth of onshore bonds, first defaulted on a yuan debt tranche in May 2022.

In May 2023, Chongqing Hengrui Constructional Engineering, a Jinke supplier, filed a bankruptcy reorganisation petition against the developer in a court, but the petition has not been processed by the court, according to local media.

Last July, the developer entered into an agreement with a unit of state-owned Great Wall Asset management under which the unit would take part as a strategic investor in Jinke's prepackaged reorganisation process.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.