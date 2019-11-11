China's Jingye Group says deal to buy British Steel still under discussion

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Jingye Group said on Monday it is still in talks to buy British Steel after the BBC reported the company was set to buy the UK steelmaker for 70 million pounds ($90 million).

A spokeswoman for the Hebei-based Jingye Group also said she was unclear on the value of the deal and unsure whether further details will be announced this week.

($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

