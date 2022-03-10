China's Jinchuan Group says it's not involved with any parties in nickel volatility
BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China's Jinchuan Group said on Friday that the company has not been involved with any party of interest amid recent nickel market movements, according to a company statement.
The miner said its production remains normal and its operations are stable.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sam Holmes)
