China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Volkswagen JVs - state media

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China's Jilin province said on Monday that 496 of its 500 key enterprises have resumed work and production, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a press conference.

Companies that have resumed production include FAW Group's joint ventures with Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Toyota 7203.T, the Xinhua news agency said in a report.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.