China's Jiangsu Grain Group chairman under investigation for 'discipline violations'

March 21, 2024 — 10:31 pm EDT

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have placed the chairman of a state-owned grain company in Jiangsu province under investigation, a local anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

Jiangsu Grain Group Chairman Wang Gang was under investigation for "suspected violations of law and discipline"， the province's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement released on the commission's website.

Jiangsu Grain Group did not immediately respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Wang also served as the group's party secretary and a delegate to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

The statement did not provide further details on the suspected 'disciplinary violation', which often serves as a euphemism for corruption.

Jiangsu, in eastern China, is one of the country's largest provincial economies.

