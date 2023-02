BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com Inc's 9618.HK unit JD Cloud will launch a product similar to ChatGPT called ChatJD that will be targeted at other businesses, the company said on Friday.

