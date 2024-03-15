China's JD.com walks away from bidding for Currys

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese online retailer JD.com 9618.HK said on Friday that it would not make an offer for British electricals group Currys CURY.L, days after U.S. investor Elliott Advisors walked away from tabling a bid.

