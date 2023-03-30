China's JD.com to spin off JD Industrials in Hong Kong float

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc 9618.HK on Thursday said it planned to spin off JD Industrials, its supply chain-based technology and service provider unit, for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Upon completion of the proposed spin off, JD.Com will continue to indirectly hold more than 50% of the shares in JD Industrials which will remain as a subsidiary of the company.

The size and structure of the initial public offering have not yet been finalised.

U.S. listed shares of JD.Com JD.O rose more than 5% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

