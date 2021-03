March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.Com JD.O9618.HK said on Monday it will invest $800 million in Dada Group DADA.O, giving it a 51% stake in the Chinese on-demand delivery platform.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.