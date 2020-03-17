China's JD.com to buy back $2 bln shares amid coronavirus fears

March 17 (Reuters) - China's e-commerce company JD.com Inc JD.O said on Tuesday it would buy back up to $2 billion of its shares as the coronavirus outbreak grows bigger.

JD said it expects to fund the buyback, which will take place over the next 24 months, with existing cash.

Last week, SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said it was repurchasing up to $4.8 billion of its shares after their recent slump.

Shares of JD were up more than 7% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.