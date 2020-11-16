US Markets
JD

China's JD.com revenue jumps nearly 30% on online sales boom

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc on Monday posted a 29% jump in third-quarter revenue as online orders for groceries and other essentials stayed strong even after coronavirus-led restrictions were lifted in the world's second-largest economy.

Adds details on net income, product sales

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc JD.O on Monday posted a 29% jump in third-quarter revenue as online orders for groceries and other essentials stayed strong even after coronavirus-led restrictions were lifted in the world's second-largest economy.

JD.com, which competes with Pinduoduo PDD.O and larger rival Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N in a domestic market nursing pandemic-driven losses, benefited from a broader shift to consumers shopping online from the comfort of their homes.

Sales in its product segment, which includes online retail sales, rose 27% to 151.4 billion yuan ($23 billion) in the quarter.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to 7.56 billion yuan from 612.3 million yuan a year earlier.

JD.comreported net revenue of 174.21 billion yuan ($26.47 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 134.82 billion yuan last year.

($1 = 6.5815 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD PDD BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular