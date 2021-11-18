JD

China's JD.com reports 25% jump in quarterly revenue

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc reported on Thursday a 25.5% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by sustained demand for online shopping.

The company's net revenue rose to 218.7 billion yuan ($34.27 billion) in the third quarter.

($1 = 6.3823 Chinese yuan renminbi)

