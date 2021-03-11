China's JD.com quarterly revenue rises 31%

March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc reported a 31% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as more shoppers flocked to its website on the back of a broader shift to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue rose to 224.3 billion yuan ($34.58 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts had expected revenue of 219.73 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.4868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JD.COM RESULTS/ (URGENT)

