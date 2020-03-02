China's JD.com quarterly results beat estimates, shares rise

Adds details from the release, shares

March 2 (Reuters) - China's JD.com Inc JD.O on Monday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strength in its core e-commerce business, sending its shares up about 9% in premarket trading.

The company's total net revenue rose to 170.68 billion yuan ($24.51 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 134.83 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 166.72 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Sidney Huang would retire in September and will be replaced by JD Retail's finance chief, Sandy Xu.

Internet companies like JD.com and bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N have been looking to diversify their businesses to offset any impact from slowing growth in domestic e-commerce business.

JD is a new entrant to businesses such as convenience stores and supermarkets and has also been investing in AI to improve its logistics and advertising capabilities.

The company expects revenue for the first quarter to grow at least 10% from a year earlier. The forecast reflects the company's current expectations, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties related to how the coronavirus outbreak develops.

Sales from its product segment, which includes online retail sales, surged about 25% to 149.71 billion yuan.

Excluding items, the company earned 0.54 yuan per American depositary share, above analysts' average estimate of 0.44 yuan.

($1 = 6.9626 Chinese yuan renminbi)

