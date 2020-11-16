China's JD.com posts 29% rise in quarterly revenue

US Markets
Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc on Monday posted a 29% jump in third-quarter revenue as online orders for groceries and other essentials stayed strong even after coronavirus-led restrictions were lifted in the world's second-largest economy.

Net revenue rose to 174.21 billion yuan ($26.47 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 134.82 billion yuan last year.

($1 = 6.5815 Chinese yuan renminbi)

