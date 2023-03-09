JD

China's JD.com misses estimates for quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

March 09, 2023 — 05:53 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds net income, background

March 9 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc 9618.HK, JD.O narrowly missed estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as COVID lockdowns in the country fueled economic uncertainty and pressured spending.

Revenue rose 7.1% to 295.4 billion yuan ($42.8 billion) in the three months ended December, missing analysts' estimates of 296.17 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Parts of China remained under strict lockdown for most of the December quarter, with shoppers holding back on spending amid continued economic uncertainty.

JD.com's quarterly net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 3 billion yuan, compared with a net loss of 5.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned 4.81 yuan per American depositary share.

($1 = 6.94 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.