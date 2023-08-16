News & Insights

JD

China's JD.com beats revenue estimates on sales of lower-priced goods

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 16, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds shares, background

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com 9618.HK, JD.O beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as its focus on pushing lower-priced products to attract customers amid an economic slowdown paid off.

JD.com saw increased traffic on the back of purchases ahead of the holiday season and as people attending offices and social functions continued to upgrade their wardrobes.

Revenue grew 7.6% to 287.9 billion yuan ($39.7 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 278.85 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com reversed declines to trade flat before the bell.

(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1370)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.