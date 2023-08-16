China's JD.com beats revenue estimates on sales of lower-priced goods

Adds shares, background

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com 9618.HK, JD.O beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as its focus on pushing lower-priced products to attract customers amid an economic slowdown paid off.

JD.com saw increased traffic on the back of purchases ahead of the holiday season and as people attending offices and social functions continued to upgrade their wardrobes.

Revenue grew 7.6% to 287.9 billion yuan ($39.7 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 278.85 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com reversed declines to trade flat before the bell.

(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1370)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

