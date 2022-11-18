JD

China's JD.com beats revenue estimates as lockdowns drive online shopping

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

November 18, 2022 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Sophie Yu for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm JD.com Inc 9618.HK, JD.O posted an 11.4% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, beating analysts' estimates as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led more consumers to shop online.

Revenue grew to 243.5 billion yuan ($34.21 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate from 22 analysts of 242.81 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.1176 Chinese yuan renminbi)

