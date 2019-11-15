China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets

China's JD.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business.

The company's total net revenue rose 28.7% to 134.8 billion yuan ($19.27 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of 128.6 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

