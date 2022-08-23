China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 23 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc 9618.HK, JD.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as lockdowns in China to control the spread of the coronavirus boosted online shopping and the company's "618" shopping event.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of 267.6 billion yuan ($39.07 billion), topping analysts' average estimate of 262.31 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.8495 Chinese yuan renminbi)

