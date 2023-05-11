News & Insights

China's JD.com beats estimates for quarterly revenue

May 11, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc 9618.HK, JD.O beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by resilient demand for its e-commerce platform from online shoppers.

U.S.-listed shares of the Beijing-based company rose nearly 4% in trading before the bell.

Even after the strict COVID-19 related curbs were lifted late last year, customer spending on online platforms remains high as the pandemic has largely changed shopping habits, making e-commerce firms such as Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N and JD a big beneficiary of the shift.

The company also said it has appointed Chief Financial Officer Sandy Ran Xu as its CEO.

Revenue for the quarter was 242.96 billion yuan ($35.15 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 239.42 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

