China's JD to spin off JD cloud and AI business

March 31 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc JD.O said on Wednesday it will spin off JD Cloud and artificial intelligence business along with certain assets, valued at 15.7 billion yuan ($2.40 billion)to JD Digits. (https://bit.ly/3dkKavz)

($1 = 6.5532 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.