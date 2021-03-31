JD

China's JD to spin off JD cloud and AI business

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off JD Cloud and artificial intelligence business along with certain assets, valued at 15.7 billion yuan ($2.40 billion)to JD Digits.

