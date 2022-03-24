China's JD Logistics locks in $1.1 bln in capital raising

Adds details of the deal

March 25 (Reuters) - China's JD Logistics 2618.HK will price its issue of new shares at HK$20.71 each to raise HK$8.53 billion ($1.09 billion), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Friday.

The deal consists of a placement of about $700 million worth of shares to its parent company JD.com 9618.HK and about $400 million in a primary share sale, according to the filings on Thursday.

The price set will apply to both tranches of the deal, a term sheet for the transaction showed.

The capital raising was priced at a discount of about 10% to Thursday's closing price of HK$23.

($1 = 7.8232 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

