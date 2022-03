SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - China's JD Logistics 2618.HK will price its shares at HK$20.71 each to raise HK$8.53 billion ($1.09 billion), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Friday.

($1 = 7.8232 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

