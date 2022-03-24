JD

China's JD Logistics aims to raise $1.1 bln from new shares

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

JD Logistics is looking to raise $1.1 billion from a $700 million share placement with its parent company JD.Com plus a $400 million primary capital raising, according to regulatory filings on Thursday.

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - JD Logistics 2618.HK is looking to raise $1.1 billion from a $700 million share placement with its parent company JD.Com 9618.HK plus a $400 million primary capital raising, according to regulatory filings on Thursday.

The company is selling the new shares in a range of HK$20.30 to $HK21.15 each, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

JD.com declined to comment on the price range.

The shares are being sold at a 8% to 11.7% discount to the stock's closing price of $HK23 on Thursday, the term sheet showed.

Books for the deal opened late in the Asian day on Thursday ahead of of the U.S market opening.

JD.com will subscribe for $700 million new shares in the placement which will be at the same price as the general capital raising, the term sheet said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More