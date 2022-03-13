China's JD Logistics agrees to buy courier company Deppon

March 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc 9618.HK on Sunday said that its subsidiary JD Logistics Inc 2618.HK has agreed to buy domestic courier Deppon Logistics Co Ltd 603056.SS.

Under the deal, JD Logistics will acquire 99.99% equity stake in Deppon Holdco for a total consideration of about 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion). Deppon Holdco owns a total of about 66.50% of Deppon Logistics.

JD Logistics will then make an offer for all the issued shares of Deppon Logistics not held by Deppon Holdco, for 13.15 yuan per share.

($1 = 6.3389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

