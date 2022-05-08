China's January-April iron ore imports down 7.1% y/y - customs

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's iron ore imports in the January-April period fell 7.1% year-on-year to 354 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports in the January-April period fell 7.1% year-on-year to 354 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

The country imported 4.17 million tonnes of steel products in the first four months of the year, down 14.7% from same period year earlier, according to customs.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters