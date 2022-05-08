China's January-April iron ore imports down 7.1% y/y - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports in the January-April period fell 7.1% year-on-year to 354 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

The country imported 4.17 million tonnes of steel products in the first four months of the year, down 14.7% from same period year earlier, according to customs.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

