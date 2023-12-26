News & Insights

China's Jan-Nov industrial profits fall 4.4% from a year earlier

Credit: REUTERS/Colleen Howe

December 26, 2023 — 08:30 pm EST

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms in the first 11 months of 2023 declined 4.4% from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, as businesses struggled with weakening demand amid a stuttering post-pandemic recovery.

The lower profits eased from a 7.8% decline in the first 10 months of the year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.80 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.1339 Chinese yuan)

