China's Jan-May property investment, sales fall at faster pace

June 14, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Property investment in China fell at a faster pace in January-May, dropping 7.2% from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, adding to concerns about the outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.

The figure compared with a 6.2% annual decline in January-April.

Property sales by floor area declined 0.9%, versus a 0.4% fall in the first four months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 22.6%, after a 21.2% drop in the first four months.

Funds raised by China's property developers were down 6.6% after a 6.4% slide in January-April.

