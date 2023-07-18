China's Jan-June fiscal revenue growth slows

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenues grew 13.3% in the first six months from a year earlier, slower than a 14.9% rise in the first five months, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Fiscal spending rose 3.9% in the January-June period, slowing from a rise of 5.8% in the first five months, a finance ministry official told a press conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ellen Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.