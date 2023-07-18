News & Insights

China's Jan-June fiscal revenue growth slows

July 18, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenues grew 13.3% in the first six months from a year earlier, slower than a 14.9% rise in the first five months, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Fiscal spending rose 3.9% in the January-June period, slowing from a rise of 5.8% in the first five months, a finance ministry official told a press conference in Beijing.

