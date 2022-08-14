China's Jan-July property investment falls at fastest pace since March 2020

Contributors
Liangping Gao Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's property investment in January-July fell 6.4% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since March 2020, and more than the 5.4% decline in the first half of the year, official data showed on Monday.

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's property investment in January-July fell6.4% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since March 2020, and more than the 5.4% decline in the first half of the year, official data showed on Monday.

Property sales by floor area tumbled23.1% from a year earlier in the first seven months, after a 22.2% slump in January-June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In annual terms, new construction starts measured by floor area fell36.1% in January-July, compared with 34.4% in the first six months.

For January-July, funds raised by China's property developers dropped 25.4% from the same period a year earlier, after a 25.3% decline in the first six months.

China's property market, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the economy, is in a slump as some cash-strapped developers default on loans and bond repayments while homebuyers threaten to boycott mortgage repayments due to unfinished homes.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters