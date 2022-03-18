China's Jan-Feb gasoline, diesel exports plummet as Beijing slashes quotas

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's gasoline exports slid 47% and diesel plunged 88% in the first two months of 2022 from a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, as Beijing halved the export quotas for refined fuel in the first allotment.

Gasoline exports of 1.89 million tonnes in January and February were down from 3.54 million in the corresponding period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Diesel shipments were only 420,000 tonnes, down from 3.43 million tonnes a year ago. But jet fuel rose 40% to 1.23 million tonnes.

Beijing issued only 13 million tonnes of export quotas for refined fuel in the first batch of its 2022 allocation, down 56% from the corresponding 2021 allotment, as it aims to cut carbon emissions by heavy industry.

Analysts expect exports of refined oil products to stay low in coming months, hit by reduced domestic production as refining margins weaken and more refineries perform overhauls.

Benchmark crude oil prices soared to $139 per barrel, the highest level since 2008. But China's current pricing scheme provides that retail prices of gasoline and diesel will not be raised once crude exceeds $130.

Retail gasoline prices in China have been hiked to levels not seen since at least 2006, while diesel prices rose to a decade-high.

China-based energy consultancy JLC estimated gasoline shipments to fall 67% in March from a year ago, to 520,000 tonnes, and diesel to drop 83% to 490,000 tonnes, while warning that actual exports could fall further.

The government has told refiners to consider suspending exports of gasoline and diesel in April, as the Ukraine war fans concern about shortages.

Customs data also showed that China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) dipped 8.7% to 12.68 million tonnes over January and February.

Here are details of fuel exports and imports of LNG in millions of tonnes, with percentage changes provided by customs:

Export Feb Jan-Feb YTD y/y % change Gasoline 1.02 1.89 -46.7 Diesel 0.2 0.42 -87.8 Jet fuel 0.67 1.23 39.8 Import LNG 4.86 12.68 -8.7 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.