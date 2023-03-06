China's Jan-Feb exports and imports slump further

March 06, 2023 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by Joe Cash and Ellen Zhang for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's exports for January-February shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier, while imports declined by 10.2%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 9.4%, after dropping 9.9% in December amid cooling global demand.

Imports were forecast to have shrank an annual 5.5%, compared with a 7.5% fall in December, even though domestic consumption improved after the lifting of stringent COVID-19 curbs late last year.

China posted a trade surplus of $116.9 billion in January-February, compared with a $81.8 billion surplus expected in the poll.

