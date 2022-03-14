China's Jan-Feb daily crude throughput falls to 1-year low

China's daily oil processing rate dropped 1.1% in the first two months of 2022 from a year ago, to the lowest since December 2020, as independent refiners scaled back operations after Beijing slashed their crude oil import quotas.

Throughput in the January to February period reached 113.01 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday. That is equivalent to 13.98 million barrels per day (bpd).

The bureau combines data for January and February due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in early February this year.

