China's Jan-Feb crude oil imports down 5% as independents cut runs

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports for the first two months of 2022 fell nearly 5% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, as independent plants curbed production because of narrowing margins and government curbs.

Imports during the January-February period totalled 85.14 million tonnes, or about 10.53 million barrels per day, down versus 11.08 million bpd the same period a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday, without giving a breakdown for the individual months.

Since February, operations at independent Chinese refiners have fallen to below 60% of capacity, versus more than 70% a year earlier as plants were ordered to lower output to minimize air pollution during the Beijing Winter Olympics that took place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, according to trading sources.

"Some plants in Shandong were told to lower production before Winter Olympics to help improve the air quality," said a refinery executive based in eastern province Shandong, China's hub for independent refineries.

Monday's data also showed natural gas imports for the first two months of 2022, including both piped gas and liquefied natural gas, fell 3.8% from a year ago to 19.86 million tonnes, as red-hot spot LNG prices LNG-AS dampened purchases.

(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude conversion)

