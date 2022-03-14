China's Jan-Feb coal output jumps 10.3% for winter heating

China's coal output rose 10.3% in the first two months of 2022 from a year earlier, after Beijing encouraged miners to ramp up production for the winter heating season, with demand also boosted by Indonesia's export ban.

The world's biggest coal miner and consumer produced 686.6 million tonnes of the dirty fossil fuel during January-February period, up from 617.59 million tonnes in the same period in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

