News & Insights

China's Jan factory activity shrinks for 4th consecutive month

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

January 30, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Repeats to attach to alert

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity in January contracted for the fourth straight month, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the sprawling sector was struggling to regain momentum at the start of 2024.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.2 in January from 49.0 in December, below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and was in line with a median forecast of 49.2 in a Reuters poll.

To spur an underperforming economy, China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng unexpectedly announced a cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio at a press conference last week.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.