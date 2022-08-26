China's iron ore posts best week in 4 as mills boost purchase

By Mai Nguyen

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore prices posted on Friday their best weekly gain in four, as steel mills ramped up purchases amid low inventories and on hopes of better end-user demand when the severe weather conditions improve.

The most traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended 3% higher at 735 yuan ($107.10) a tonne and up 6.4% on a weekly basis, on track for its biggest weekly gain since July 29.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded October contract SZZFV2 rose 2.5% to $105.60 a tonne by 0709 GMT, and spot iron ore for delivery to China assessed by SteelHome SH-CCN-IRNOR62 were unchanged at $105.50 a tonne on Thursday.

"Market is better than before. Now steel mills keep very low inventory. When the temperature drops, demand from end-users will come again ... may be in 1-2 months. There will be more demand for raw materials," a China-based trader said.

China has experienced record high and prolonged heat in many regions, dampening construction activities which consume a large amount of steel, while power curbs to preserve electricity also hurt industrial enterprises.

Authorities in China on Wednesday said it would increase funding support for infrastructure projects, which would boost steel demand, days after it cut rates, in efforts to revive an economy hurt by COVID-19.

"The stimulus helps with market confidence, which I think is very important. But it has its limitation," said the trader, pointing out that steel demand is still pressured by COVID-19 resurgence and weak construction and manufacturing activities.

The trader expected prices of iron ore to fluctuate around current levels, potentially increasing another $10 a tonne, but price directions will likely depend on the Chinese government's stimulus policy.

Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 climbed 0.4% to 4,097 yuan a tonne. ShFE hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.9% to 4,061 yuan a tonne and stainless steel SHSScv1 increased 1.7% to 15,455 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 3.9% to 2,050 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 climbed 2.6% to 2,693 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8626 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

