China's iron ore gains as steel mills' profit improves

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore prices rose on Thursday, as domestic steel mills boosted purchases of the raw material and ramped up production amid lower inventories and rising profit margin.

The most traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was up 1.7% to 719 yuan ($104.93) a tonne at the midday break, and Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 climbed 1% to 4,105 yuan a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded October contract SZZFV2 rose 1.2% to $104.95 a tonne by 0327 GMT, and spot iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 edged up to $105.50 a tonne, as of Wednesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

"Domestic mills in China don't have much stocks. Recently, their profit has come back. Production will rise much more as some big mills have not resumed production too quickly before," said a China-based trader.

"August temperature is very high in China. September demand will be better," the trader said.

China has been experiencing severely hot weather that has dampened construction activity, which consumes large quantities of steel, while power curbs to preserve electricity in the country also hurt industrial enterprises.

As of Aug. 19, hot-rolled coil inventory in China SH-TOT-HRCLINV fell to 2.9 million tonnes, the lowest since June 2, and rebar inventory SH-TOT-RBARINV was at its lowest since Jan. 28 of 5.4 million tonnes, SteelHome data showed.

ShFE hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 1.8% to 4,046 yuan a tonne, stainless steel SHSScv1 increased 1.2% to 15,610 yuan a tonne, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 2% to 1,993.50 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 climbed 3% to 2,667 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils are used in cars and home appliances and rebar is a construction material. Iron ore is used in making steel.

However, iron ore prices should not surpass $110 a tonne on the SGX and 750 yuan a tonne on the Dalian exchange, as demand for steel is still suppressed by China's real estate crisis, the trader said.

($1 = 6.8520 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.