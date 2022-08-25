China's iron ore climbs over one-week peak as mills ramp up output

By Mai Nguyen

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore prices hit a more than one-week high on Thursday, as domestic steel mills boosted production, but demand outlook remained uncertain amid a heat wave and property crisis.

The most traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 2.1% to 721.50 yuan ($105.38) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 17, before retreating to close down 0.2% at 705.50 a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded October contract SZZFV2, also hit its highest since Aug. 17 but fell 0.5% to $103.15 a tonne at 0726 GMT.

Spot iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 edged up to $105.50 a tonne, as of Wednesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

"Domestic mills in China don't have much stocks. Recently, their profit has come back. Production will rise much more as some big mills have not resumed production too quickly before," a China-based trader said.

As of Aug. 19, hot-rolled coil inventory in China SH-TOT-HRCLINV fell to 2.9 million tonnes, the lowest level since June 2, and rebar inventory SH-TOT-RBARINV was at its lowest since Jan. 28 of 5.4 million tonnes, SteelHome data showed.

"August temperature is very high in China. September demand will be better," the trader said.

China's move to support its economy, including funding support for infrastructure projects, also boosted sentiment.

However, China continued to experience severely hot weather that dampened construction activity, while power curbs to preserve electricity in the country also hurt industrial enterprises.

Iron ore prices should not surpass $110 a tonne on the SGX and 750 yuan a tonne on the Dalian exchange, as demand for steel is still suppressed by China's real estate crisis, the trader said.

Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-active contract for rebar SRBcv1, which is mostly used in construction, edged down 0.3% at 4,052 yuan a tonne.

ShFE hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged up 0.6% to 4,000 yuan a tonne, stainless steel SHSScv1 increased 1.1% to 15,590 yuan a tonne, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 0.3% to 1,960.50 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 climbed 1.5% to 2,628 yuan a tonne.

