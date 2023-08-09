China's internet giants order $5 bln of Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions -FT

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3-6

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia NVDA.O chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Baidu 9888.HK, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK have made orders worth $1 billion to acquire about 100,000 A800 processors from the U.S. chipmaker to be delivered this year, the FT reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese groups had also purchased a further $4 billion worth of graphics processing units to be delivered in 2024, according to the report.

Nvidia offers the A800 processor in China to meet export control rules after U.S. officials asked the company late last year to stop exporting its two top computing chips to the country for AI-related work.

The FT report comes as President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that would narrowly prohibit certain U.S. investments in sensitive technology in China and require government notification of funding in other tech sectors.

Nvidia, Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

