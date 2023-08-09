China's internet giants order $5 bln of Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions - FT

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Baidu 9888.HK, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK have made orders worth $1 billion to acquire about 100,000 A800 processors from the U.S. chipmaker to be delivered this year, the FT reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.