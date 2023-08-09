News & Insights

China's internet giants order $5 bln of Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

August 09, 2023 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Baidu 9888.HK, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK have made orders worth $1 billion to acquire about 100,000 A800 processors from the U.S. chipmaker to be delivered this year, the FT reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment.

