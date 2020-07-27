US Markets
China's internet firm Sogou receives take-private offer from shareholder Tencent

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

July 27 (Reuters) - Sogou Inc SOGO.N said on Monday it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal from shareholder Tencent Holdings 0700.HK to acquire the internet firm's remaining outstanding shares for $9 apiece.

The cash offer represents a premium of 56.5% to Sogou's close of its U.S.-listed shares on Friday.

Chinese tech giant Tencent owns about 39.2% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Sogou.

