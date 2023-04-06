China's interbank repo turnover hits record, PBOC drains cash

Adds details, background

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - The volume of repurchase agreements (repos) traded in China's interbank market surged to a record high this week, as loosened liquidity conditions at the start of the month prompted investors to build up leverage to amplify profit.

Low bond market volatility this year has also forced some investors to increase leverage to ensure profit.

The weighted average of overnight repos CN1DRP=CFXS plunged about 45 basis points during the same period.

Market rates fell and liquidity increased as cash conditions eased after seasonal money demand at quarter-end ebbed and official monetary easing measures came into effect.

"The central bank mother has sent a clear signal to the market: as long as market funding costs are at the similar levels as policy rates, she is fine," said a trading director at a commercial bank, adding investors have perceived such a signal and traded aggressively by adding leverage.

The central bank surprised the market last month by lowering the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve for the first time this year to keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China made its biggest weekly cash withdrawal in three months, draining 1.132 trillion yuan on a net basis for the week, the biggest since early January. CN/MMT

"We see near-term downside for China rates at the front end on the possibility of further easing, before a further rise in Q2 on strong supply and credit growth," analysts at Standard Chartered said in a client note.

