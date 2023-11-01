News & Insights

China's interbank overnight repo rate remains elevated - official data

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 01, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details and comments

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates remained elevated on Wednesday, notably among non-bank financial institutions, as rising government bond supply and the newly approved 1 trillion yuan sovereign bond issue created unusual tightness at the start of the month.

"Regardless, we continue to expect the PBOC to inject longer-term liquidity to buffer the impact of higher bond supply," said Cheung.

"We see a heightened chance of a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, while an outsized or off-cycle medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation cannot be ruled out," she added.

($1 = 7.3188 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.