China's interbank overnight repo rate remains elevated - official data

Adds details and comments

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates remained elevated on Wednesday, notably among non-bank financial institutions, as rising government bond supply and the newly approved 1 trillion yuan sovereign bond issue created unusual tightness at the start of the month.

"Regardless, we continue to expect the PBOC to inject longer-term liquidity to buffer the impact of higher bond supply," said Cheung.

"We see a heightened chance of a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, while an outsized or off-cycle medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation cannot be ruled out," she added.

($1 = 7.3188 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.