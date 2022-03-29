China's interbank market to support corporate bond issuance in COVID-19 fight

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China's interbank market association vowed on Tuesday to further support bond issuance by private companies, part of efforts to combat coronavirus and the bolster domestic economy.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said it would expedite bond issuance and registration, and encourage market participants to provide credit-enhancement tools for private firms.

NAFMII also said it would support bond sales aimed at preventing and controlling the epidemic, while making information disclosure easier for those issuers that are affected by the virus.

